U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly in a formation over the North Sea, June 18, 2026. Aerial refueling operations increase the range and endurance of combat aircraft, enabling them to stay in the fight longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 07:46
|Photo ID:
|9769567
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-BN500-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 ARW Refuels 48th FW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.