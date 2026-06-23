Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions

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Lt. Col. Heather Eide commander of 60std Aviation Support Battalion Task Force Hellions, delivers a speech during the transfer of authority ceremony at Storck Barracks, Germany, on June 22, 2026. This rotational handover underscores V Corps’ commitment to warfighting readiness, providing combat credible forces equipped with attack aviation as a cornerstone capability to remain lethal and agile in deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)