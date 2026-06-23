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    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions [Image 7 of 12]

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    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions

    GERMANY

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The command team from 603d Aviation Support Battalion Task Force Workhorse, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, cases their battalion colors which signifies the transfer of authority to 601st Aviation Support Battalion Task Force Hellions, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, at Storck Barracks, Germany, on June 22, 2026. This rotational handover underscores V Corps’ commitment to warfighting readiness, providing combat credible forces equipped with attack aviation as a cornerstone capability to remain lethal and agile in deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 06:45
    Photo ID: 9769504
    VIRIN: 260622-A-BY519-2108
    Resolution: 6293x4195
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions
    Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions

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