Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions

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The command team from 603d Aviation Support Battalion Task Force Workhorse, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, cases their battalion colors which signifies the transfer of authority to 601st Aviation Support Battalion Task Force Hellions, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, at Storck Barracks, Germany, on June 22, 2026. This rotational handover underscores V Corps’ commitment to warfighting readiness, providing combat credible forces equipped with attack aviation as a cornerstone capability to remain lethal and agile in deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)