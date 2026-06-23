Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Rigney commander of 603d Aviation Support Battalion Task Force Workhorse, delivers a speech during the transfer of authority ceremony at Storck Barracks, Germany, on June 22, 2026. This rotational handover underscores V Corps’ commitment to warfighting readiness, providing combat credible forces equipped with attack aviation as a cornerstone capability to remain lethal and agile in deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 06:45
|Photo ID:
|9769508
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-BY519-2150
|Resolution:
|6306x4204
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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