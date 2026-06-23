Task Force Workhorse transfer authority to Task Force Hellions

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The command team from 601st Aviation Support Battalion Task Force Hellions, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade uncases their colors during the transfer of authority ceremony at Storck Barracks, Germany, on June 22, 2026. This rotational handover underscores V Corps’ commitment to warfighting readiness, providing combat credible forces equipped with attack aviation as a cornerstone capability to remain lethal and agile in deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)