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    USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 15 of 17]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Anna Plummer 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), prepare to man the rails while pulling in to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, June 23, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Anna Plummer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 22:07
    Photo ID: 9768972
    VIRIN: 260624-N-HI774-1139
    Resolution: 5410x3043
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 17 of 17], by SN Anna Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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