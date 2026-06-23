JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), man the rails while pulling in to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, June 23, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Harstad)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 22:07
|Photo ID:
|9768971
|VIRIN:
|260623-N-UA586-1129
|Resolution:
|2085x2919
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|4
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