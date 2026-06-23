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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), heave in mooring lines on the fantail while pulling in to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, June 23, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)