Airmen perform post-workout stretching during a Master Fitness Leader course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 11, 2026. Recovery techniques were incorporated throughout the course to help participants better understand injury prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9768010
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-RN563-1775
|Resolution:
|5540x3693
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.