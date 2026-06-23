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    MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset [Image 1 of 4]

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    MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres 

    15th Wing

    David Pierson, Patrick Air Force Base operational support team specialist, briefs Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 5, 2026. Pierson is one of the members who wrote the curriculum for the Master Fitness Leader course taught across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 15:44
    Photo ID: 9768002
    VIRIN: 260605-F-RN563-1028
    Resolution: 4096x2731
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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