MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset

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David Pierson, Patrick Air Force Base operational support team specialist, briefs Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 5, 2026. Pierson is one of the members who wrote the curriculum for the Master Fitness Leader course taught across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)