David Pierson, Patrick Air Force Base operational support team specialist, briefs Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 5, 2026. Pierson is one of the members who wrote the curriculum for the Master Fitness Leader course taught across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9768002
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-RN563-1028
|Resolution:
|4096x2731
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.