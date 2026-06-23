MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset

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Jaimie Lafler, Luke Air Force Base operational support seam strength and conditioning specialist, demonstrates body composition measurements at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 9, 2026. Body composition assessments are among several tools taught during the course to help Airmen evaluate fitness progress and develop effective training plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)