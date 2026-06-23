Jaimie Lafler, Luke Air Force Base operational support seam strength and conditioning specialist, demonstrates body composition measurements at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 9, 2026. Body composition assessments are among several tools taught during the course to help Airmen evaluate fitness progress and develop effective training plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9768005
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-RN563-1065
|Resolution:
|6561x4374
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.