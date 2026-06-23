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    MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset [Image 3 of 4]

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    MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres 

    15th Wing

    Lucas Rosa, Westover Air Reserve Base exercise physiologist, demonstrates a stretching technique during the Master Fitness Leader course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 11, 2026. Rosa was one of several instructors who taught the course, providing Airmen with education in exercise science, injury prevention and fitness program management to enhance overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 15:44
    Photo ID: 9768008
    VIRIN: 260611-F-RN563-1186
    Resolution: 4905x3270
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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