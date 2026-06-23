MFL course enhances new USAF fitness mindset

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Lucas Rosa, Westover Air Reserve Base exercise physiologist, demonstrates a stretching technique during the Master Fitness Leader course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 11, 2026. Rosa was one of several instructors who taught the course, providing Airmen with education in exercise science, injury prevention and fitness program management to enhance overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)