A specialist assigned to 2nd of the 116th Cavalry Regiment (Mobile Infantry), 116th CAV (MBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, familiarizes himself with an AT4 anti-tank weapon during a weapons familiarization lane near Idaho City, Idaho, June 11, 2026. The AT4 is a man-portable, shoulder-fired launcher designed for use against armored vehicles and fortified positions. Situational Training Exercise lanes are a cornerstone of Army readiness, allowing Soldiers to practice critical combat skills in realistic, scenario-based environments so units remain prepared to respond to any mission at home or abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:22
|Photo ID:
|9767956
|VIRIN:
|260611-O-IB272-1915
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Situational Training Exercise Lanes [Image 10 of 10], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.