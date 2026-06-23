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A Soldier assigned to 2nd of the 116th Cavalry Regiment (Mobile Infantry), 116th CAV (MBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, treats a simulated casualty on a litter during a medical situational training exercise lane near Idaho City, Idaho, June 11, 2026. The medical lane required Soldiers to demonstrate proper casualty care procedures, including applying tourniquets, bandages, and moving patients to safety. Situational Training Exercise lanes are a cornerstone of Army readiness, allowing Soldiers to practice critical combat skills in realistic, scenario-based environments so units remain prepared to respond to any mission at home or abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)