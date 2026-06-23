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A specialist of the 116th Cavalry Regiment (Mobile Infantry), 116th CAV (MBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, familiarizes himself with an AT4 anti-tank weapon during a weapons familiarization lane near Idaho City, Idaho, June 11, 2026. The AT4 is a man-portable, shoulder-fired launcher designed for use against armored vehicles and fortified positions. Situational Training Exercise lanes are a cornerstone of Army readiness, allowing Soldiers to practice critical combat skills in realistic, scenario-based environments so units remain prepared to respond to any mission at home or abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)