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    Situational Training Exercise Lanes [Image 2 of 10]

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    Situational Training Exercise Lanes

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    A specialist of the 116th Cavalry Regiment (Mobile Infantry), 116th CAV (MBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, familiarizes himself with an AT4 anti-tank weapon during a weapons familiarization lane near Idaho City, Idaho, June 11, 2026. The AT4 is a man-portable, shoulder-fired launcher designed for use against armored vehicles and fortified positions. Situational Training Exercise lanes are a cornerstone of Army readiness, allowing Soldiers to practice critical combat skills in realistic, scenario-based environments so units remain prepared to respond to any mission at home or abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 15:22
    Photo ID: 9767953
    VIRIN: 260611-O-IB272-1130
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Situational Training Exercise Lanes [Image 10 of 10], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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