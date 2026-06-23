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A Soldier assigned to 2nd of the 116th Cavalry Regiment (Mobile Infantry), 116th CAV (MBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, conducts crew-served weapon familiarization training with an M240B machine gun during a situational training exercise near Idaho City, Idaho, June 11, 2026. The training focused on maintaining proficiency with crew-served weapons through simulated combat scenarios emphasizing readiness, vigilance, and sustained firepower. Situational Training Exercise lanes are a cornerstone of Army readiness, allowing Soldiers to practice critical combat skills in realistic, scenario-based environments so units remain prepared to respond to any mission at home or abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)