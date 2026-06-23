(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chef Robert Irvine visits Stack House Bistro [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chef Robert Irvine visits Stack House Bistro

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Chef Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and key culinary advisor to the U.S. Army, explains how the Army’s Victory Fresh food program’s nutrition matrix is designed to improve a Soldiers' health and quality of life. Irvine is assisting the transition to open-concept bistros across installations, each featuring made-to-order stations, executive chefs, and dietitians. The Army’s Victory Fresh Program replaces bulk-cooked cafeteria food with freshly prepared, nutritious meals to improve Soldiers’ health. Chef Irvine has extensive culinary and restaurant management experience, having served as a cook in the Royal Navy and as a chef aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Stack House Bistro officially opened on April 15, 2026, and serves the 4th Infantry Division and the Mountain Post community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:21
    Photo ID: 9767475
    VIRIN: 260618-O-PT004-6964
    Resolution: 3377x1899
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Robert Irvine visits Stack House Bistro [Image 2 of 2], by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chef Robert Irvine visits Stack House Bistro
    Chef Robert Irvine visits Stack House Bistro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery