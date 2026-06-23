Chef Robert Irvine visits Stack House Bistro

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FORT CARSON, Colo. — Chef Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and key culinary advisor to the U.S. Army, explains how the Army’s Victory Fresh food program’s nutrition matrix is designed to improve a Soldiers' health and quality of life. Irvine is assisting the transition to open-concept bistros across installations, each featuring made-to-order stations, executive chefs, and dietitians. The Army’s Victory Fresh Program replaces bulk-cooked cafeteria food with freshly prepared, nutritious meals to improve Soldiers’ health. Chef Irvine has extensive culinary and restaurant management experience, having served as a cook in the Royal Navy and as a chef aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Stack House Bistro officially opened on April 15, 2026, and serves the 4th Infantry Division and the Mountain Post community.