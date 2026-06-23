Chef Robert Irvine visits Stack House Bistro

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FORT CARSON, Colo. — Celebrity Chef and key culinary advisor to the U.S. Army, Robert Irvine, visited the Stack House Bistro June 18, 2026, and met with chefs and Donna Turner, Compass Group vice president of government engagement and sales, to reinforce the importance of customer service and of maintaining a proper dining atmosphere for Ivy Soldiers. Irvine is assisting the transition to open-concept bistros across installations, each featuring made-to-order stations, executive chefs, and dietitians. The Army’s Victory Fresh Program replaces bulk-cooked cafeteria food with freshly prepared, nutritious meals to improve Soldiers’ health. Chef Irvine brings extensive culinary and restaurant management experience, having served as a cook in the Royal Navy and as a chef aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Stack House Bistro officially opened on April 15, 2026, and serves the 4th Infantry Division and the Mountain Post community.