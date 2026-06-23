2026 NCC Graduation

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Military medical graduates receive a standing ovation after being asked to turn and face their families and guests following the diploma presentation during the National Capital Consortium (NCC) graduation ceremony at Strathmore, Bethesda, Md., June 18, 2026. NCC serves as the sponsoring institution for military graduate medical and allied health education programs in the National Capital Area, training physicians, dentists and other health care professionals across more than 60 accredited residency and fellowship programs. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)