Members of the official party applaud as a graduate receives a diploma during the National Capital Consortium (NCC) graduation ceremony at Strathmore, Bethesda, Md., June 18, 2026. NCC serves as the sponsoring institution for military graduate medical and allied health education programs in the National Capital Area, training physicians, dentists and other health care professionals across more than 60 accredited residency and fellowship programs. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9767465
|VIRIN:
|260618-D-EC642-2311
|Resolution:
|5163x3284
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 NCC Graduation [Image 50 of 50], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.