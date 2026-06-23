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    2026 NCC Graduation [Image 39 of 50]

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    2026 NCC Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Military medical graduates cross the stage to receive their diplomas from members of the official party during the National Capital Consortium (NCC) graduation ceremony at Strathmore, Bethesda, Md., June 18, 2026. NCC serves as the sponsoring institution for military graduate medical and allied health education programs in the National Capital Area, training physicians, dentists and other health care professionals across more than 60 accredited residency and fellowship programs. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9767450
    VIRIN: 260618-D-EC642-1956
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 NCC Graduation [Image 50 of 50], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    GME
    National Capital Consortium

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