2026 NCC Graduation

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U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas L. Krueger of the Psychiatry Residency Program shakes hands with members of the official party after receiving his diploma during the National Capital Consortium (NCC) graduation ceremony at Strathmore, Bethesda, Md., June 18, 2026. NCC serves as the sponsoring institution for military graduate medical and allied health education programs in the National Capital Area, training physicians, dentists and other health care professionals across more than 60 accredited residency and fellowship programs. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)