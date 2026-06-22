Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 123rd Engineer Battalion pose for a photo with Illinois Army National Guard senior leadership at the Crestwood Armory during their annual training in June 2026. The battalion's Sparta-based 631st Engineer Support Co. and 2118th Asphalt Detachment built a running track at the Illinois Army National Guard’s Crestwood Armory saving the taxpayer between $250,000 to $350,000 over their 2-weeks of annual training. (Courtesy photo.)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9767268
|VIRIN:
|260602-D-A3519-1087
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|CRESTWOOD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
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