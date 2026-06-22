ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY

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Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 123rd Engineer Battalion work at the Forest Park Armory as part of their annual training in June 2026. The battalion's Macomb-based 616th Engineer Utilities Detachment and 661st Engineer Construction Co. did renovation work at the Illinois Army National Guard’s Forest Park Armory preparing the facility to accept new high-technology ILARNG units around October. The work included re-piping the heating system, installing LED lighting, and replacing ceiling tiles. It could’ve cost the Illinois Army National Guard from $225,000 to $418,000 had it been contracted out. (Courtesy photo.)