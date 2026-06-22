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    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY [Image 10 of 12]

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    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY

    FOREST PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 123rd Engineer Battalion pose for a photos at the Forest Park Armory with one of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs' craftsmen during their annual training in June 2026. The battalion's Macomb-based 616th Engineer Utilities Detachment and 661st Engineer Construction Co. did renovation work at the Illinois Army National Guard’s Forest Park Armory preparing the facility to accept new high-technology ILARNG units around October. The work included re-piping the heating system, installing LED lighting, and replacing ceiling tiles. It could’ve cost the Illinois Army National Guard from $225,000 to $418,000 had it been contracted out. (Courtesy photo.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 10:59
    Photo ID: 9767252
    VIRIN: 260602-D-A3519-5711
    Resolution: 501x330
    Size: 78.9 KB
    Location: FOREST PARK, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY
    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY

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