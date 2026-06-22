ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 123RD ENGINEER SOLDIERS BUILD RUNNING TRACK AND RENOVATE ARMORY

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Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 123rd Engineer Battalion work on a culvert at the Crestwood Armory as they install a running track as part of their annual training in June 2026. The battalion's Sparta-based 631st Engineer Support Co. and 2118th Asphalt Detachment built a running track at the Illinois Army National Guard’s Crestwood Armory saving the taxpayer between $250,000 to $350,000 over their 2-weeks of annual training. (Courtesy photo.)