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    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training [Image 3 of 12]

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    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    An Infantry Squad Vehicle travels a dirt road during a familiarization training event with Charlie Company, 2nd of the 116th Cavalry Regiment (Mobile Infantry), 116th CAV (MBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, near Idaho City, Idaho, June 11, 2026. The ISV's lightweight frame and off-road capability make it well suited for mobile infantry operations. Charlie Company was conducting ISV familiarization training as part of the unit's transition from a combined arms battalion to a mobile infantry battalion as part of the U.S. Army's Transformation Initiative, during which the unit turned in its Abrams Main Battle Tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the more mobile Infantry Squad Vehicle. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 10:51
    Photo ID: 9767266
    VIRIN: 260611-O-IB272-2826
    Resolution: 7360x3221
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training [Image 12 of 12], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training

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    Idaho Army National Guard
    Army
    National Guard Bureau
    Idaho
    Army Transformation Initiative (ATI)
    Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)

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