Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training

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Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd of the 116th Cavalry Regiment (Mobile Infantry), 116th CAV (MBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, load gear onto an Infantry Squad Vehicle during a familiarization training event near Idaho City, Idaho, June 11, 2026. Soldiers practiced loading and securing equipment to prepare for rapid deployment with the ISV. Charlie Company was conducting ISV familiarization training as part of the unit's transition from a combined arms battalion to a mobile infantry battalion as part of the U.S. Army's Transformation Initiative, during which the unit turned in its Abrams Main Battle Tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the more mobile Infantry Squad Vehicle. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)