Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training

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An Infantry Squad Vehicle moves along a dirt road during a familiarization training event with Charlie Company, 2nd of the 116th Cavalry Regiment (Mobile Infantry), 116th CAV (MBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, near Idaho City, Idaho, June 11, 2026. The event was designed to build Soldier confidence and proficiency with the new platform. Charlie Company was conducting ISV familiarization training as part of the unit's transition from a combined arms battalion to a mobile infantry battalion as part of the U.S. Army's Transformation Initiative, during which the unit turned in its Abrams Main Battle Tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the more mobile Infantry Squad Vehicle. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)