Infantry Squad Vehicle Familiarization Training

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Soldiers from Charlie Company, 2nd of the 116th Cavalry Regiment (Mobile Infantry), 116th CAV (MBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, drive a Infantry Squad Vehicle through a forest road during a familiarization training event. The Soldiers were among the first in the unit to receive hands-on training with the ISV following the unit's reorganization. Charlie Company was conducting ISV familiarization training as part of the unit's transition from a combined arms battalion to a mobile infantry battalion as part of the U.S. Army's Transformation Initiative, during which the unit turned in its Abrams Main Battle Tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the more mobile Infantry Squad Vehicle. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)