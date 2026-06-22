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    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10 [Image 15 of 19]

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    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10

    DAVILA, PHILIPPINES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. John Kim 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Sandis Klems, a mobility officer with 3rd Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, supervises equipment being loaded onto a Philippine surface connector during KAMANDAG 10 at Davila, Philippines, June 20, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. Klems is from Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. John Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9766634
    VIRIN: 260620-M-NV743-1324
    Resolution: 1603x2400
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: DAVILA, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10 [Image 19 of 19], by 2LT John Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10

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