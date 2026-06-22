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    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10 [Image 7 of 19]

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    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10

    DAVILA, PHILIPPINES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    A Philippine port operator secures rigging on a Philippine surface connector during KAMANDAG 10 at Davila, Philippines, June 20, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9766623
    VIRIN: 260620-M-KJ570-1099
    Resolution: 5838x3892
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: DAVILA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10 [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10
    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10

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