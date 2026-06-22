3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10

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A Philippine port operator secures rigging on a Philippine surface connector during KAMANDAG 10 at Davila, Philippines, June 20, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)