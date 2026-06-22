3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine port operators secure a Philippine National Police truck onto a Philippine surface connector during KAMANDAG 10 at Davila, Philippines, June 20, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)