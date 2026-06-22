U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, guide an Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle onto a Philippine surface connector during KAMANDAG 10 at Davila, Philippines, June 20, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 00:02
|Photo ID:
|9766622
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-KJ570-1078
|Resolution:
|5932x3955
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|DAVILA, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment loads Philippine surface connectors during KAMANDAG 10 [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.