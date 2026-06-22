Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony

QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 22, 2026) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao speaks during the Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 joint opening ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9766508
|VIRIN:
|260622-N-TE278-1097
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|QUANG TRI, VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Pacific Partnership, Pacific Friendship Unite to Advance Disaster Response Preparedness in Vietnam
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