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    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

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    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 22, 2026) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, center, Mr. Le Hong Vinh, chairman of Quang Tri People’s Committee, center right, Mr. Hoang Nam, vice chairman of Quang Tri Province People’s Committee, center left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander of the 18th Theater Medical Command and Army Forces assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026, front left, and U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), front right, and other distinguished visitors pose for a photo during the PP26 Vietnam mission stop opening ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 20:59
    Photo ID: 9766505
    VIRIN: 260622-N-JO245-2365
    Resolution: 5767x3845
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Hosts Opening Ceremony
    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony

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    TAGS

    #PacificPartnership26 #PP26 #PacificFriendship #PF26 #FriendsPartnersAllies #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

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