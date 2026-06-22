Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Hosts Opening Ceremony

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 22, 2026) – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander of the 18th Theater Medical Command and Army Forces assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026, speaks during the Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 joint opening ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)