Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Opening Ceremony

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 22, 2026) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, center, Mr. Le Hong Vinh, chairman of Quang Tri People’s Committee, center right, Mr. Hoang Nam, vice chairman of Quang Tri Province People’s Committee, center left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander of the 18th Theater Medical Command and Army Forces assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026, front left, and U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), front right, and distinguished visitors pose for a photo during the PP26 Vietnam mission stop opening ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)