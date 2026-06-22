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    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery [Image 10 of 15]

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    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Laura Buchta 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery speaks during the Pentagon Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony held in his honor at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Dockery received the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House on June 18, 2026, for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty on Oct. 2, 2012, while serving as Platoon Leader, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division in Kapisa Province, Afghanistan. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer also participated in the event. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 16:03
    Photo ID: 9766139
    VIRIN: 260619-A-VS818-1444
    Resolution: 7102x4735
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery [Image 15 of 15], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery

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