Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal, retired U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer clap after unveiling a plaque bearing Dockery’s name as the newest U.S. Army inductee into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes during an induction ceremony at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Dockery received the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House on June 18, 2026, for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty on Oct. 2, 2012, while serving as Platoon Leader, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division in Kapisa Province, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)