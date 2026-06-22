Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Nicholas Dockery

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer present the Medal of Honor plaque to retired U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery during the Pentagon Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Virginia on June 19, 2026. Dockery received the Medal of Honor on June 18, 2026, for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty on Oct. 2, 2012, while serving as Platoon Leader, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, in Kapisa Province, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)