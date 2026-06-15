The Darby Military Community bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Battalion-Africa and welcomed its new leader, Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 07:04
|Photo ID:
|9764856
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-BD101-8688
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby welcomes new 405th leadership [Image 5 of 5], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Darby welcomes new 405th leadership
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