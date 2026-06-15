Date Taken: 06.15.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 07:04 Photo ID: 9764855 VIRIN: 260615-A-BD101-1748 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.78 MB Location: IT

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This work, Camp Darby welcomes new 405th leadership [Image 5 of 5], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.