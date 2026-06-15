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    Camp Darby welcomes new 405th leadership [Image 2 of 5]

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    Camp Darby welcomes new 405th leadership

    ITALY

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Chiara Mattirolo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    The Darby Military Community bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Battalion-Africa and welcomed its new leader, Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 07:04
    Photo ID: 9764852
    VIRIN: 260615-A-BD101-1818
    Resolution: 1980x3520
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Darby welcomes new 405th leadership [Image 5 of 5], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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