Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 02:34 Photo ID: 9764659 VIRIN: 260608-A-BY519-1169 Resolution: 5352x3568 Size: 2.14 MB Location: PL

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This work, 3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.