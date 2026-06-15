A CH-47 Chinook assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, lands at Gdańsk, Poland, for port operations on June 8, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9764659
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-BY519-1169
|Resolution:
|5352x3568
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.