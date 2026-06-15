3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Kastens assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, observes the flight path of the trail CH-47 Chinook, during a port ops flight to Gdańsk, Poland, on June 8, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)