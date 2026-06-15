U.S. Army Spc. Kastens assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, observes the flight path of the trail CH-47 Chinook, during a port ops flight to Gdańsk, Poland, on June 8, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9764655
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-BY519-1143
|Resolution:
|3488x5232
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.