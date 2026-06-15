Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 02:34 Photo ID: 9764637 VIRIN: 260608-A-BY519-1098 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.91 MB Location: PL

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This work, 3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.