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    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk [Image 13 of 15]

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    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk

    POLAND

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Kastens assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, observes the flight path of the trail CH-47 Chinook, during a port ops flight to Gdańsk, Poland, on June 8, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 02:34
    Photo ID: 9764657
    VIRIN: 260608-A-BY519-1148
    Resolution: 6056x4037
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk
    3rd CAB flight to Gdańsk

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