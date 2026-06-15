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    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island [Image 3 of 7]

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    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

    KAILUA KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    807th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and a U.S. Navy Reserve Sailor conduct dental examinations during Tropic Care 2026 at Kekuaokalani Gym, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, June 19, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaʻau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 04:04
    Photo ID: 9763802
    VIRIN: 260619-A-OQ463-1201
    Resolution: 6434x4289
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: KAILUA KONA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

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    Innovative Readiness Training
    Joint Service
    Military Medicine
    IRTsWin
    IRT
    Tropic Care 2026

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