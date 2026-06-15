Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

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A U.S. Navy Reserve Sailor assigned to 4th Dental Battalion conducts a dental examination during Tropic Care 2026 at Kekuaokalani Gym, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, June 19, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaʻau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)